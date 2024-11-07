The IGP has directed all Nigeria Police Force officers to wear black armbands for seven days to honor the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja

FCT, Abuja—The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has issued a fresh directive for all Nigeria Police Force officers and personnel to wear black armbands for the next seven days.

This is coming in the wake of the passing of Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

This move, according to IGP in a statement, shared via X, and signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, (PRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, noted that it's a mark of respect and tribute.

The statement says:

"This mourning period honors a man of unparalleled dedication, courage, and commitment to the fight against violent crime and insurgency in Nigeria.

"Lt. Gen. Lagbaja led by example, and his memory deserves this mark of respect from every corner of our nation."

The force noted that Lagbaja is remembered for his contributions to Nigeria’s security, and was known for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to the nation, Vanguard reported.

The statement said:

“Lt. Gen. Lagbaja was a leader who deserved to be honored by all means. His service and sacrifices will not be forgotten by the Nigeria Police Force or the people of this nation."

In closing, the IGP expressed condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja, adding, “May the soul of the late COAS rest in peace.”

