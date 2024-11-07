Global site navigation

JUST IN: IGP Issues Fresh Directive to Officers as Chief of Army Staff, Lagbaja, Dies
Nigeria

JUST IN: IGP Issues Fresh Directive to Officers as Chief of Army Staff, Lagbaja, Dies

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • The IGP has directed all Nigeria Police Force officers to wear black armbands for seven days to honor the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja
  • This tribute, announced by Force PRO Muyiwa Adejobi, highlights Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s commitment to fighting crime and insurgency in Nigeria
  • Remembered for his exceptional leadership, Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s contributions to national security will not be forgotten, the IGP stated in his condolences

FCT, Abuja—The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has issued a fresh directive for all Nigeria Police Force officers and personnel to wear black armbands for the next seven days.

This is coming in the wake of the passing of Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

IGP instructs officers on dress code in tribute to late COAS
IGP orders new dress code to honour late COAS Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy/@PoliceNG
Source: Twitter

This move, according to IGP in a statement, shared via X, and signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, (PRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, noted that it's a mark of respect and tribute.

The statement says:

"This mourning period honors a man of unparalleled dedication, courage, and commitment to the fight against violent crime and insurgency in Nigeria.
"Lt. Gen. Lagbaja led by example, and his memory deserves this mark of respect from every corner of our nation."

The force noted that Lagbaja is remembered for his contributions to Nigeria’s security, and was known for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to the nation, Vanguard reported.

The statement said:

“Lt. Gen. Lagbaja was a leader who deserved to be honored by all means. His service and sacrifices will not be forgotten by the Nigeria Police Force or the people of this nation."

In closing, the IGP expressed condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja, adding, “May the soul of the late COAS rest in peace.”

