The Federal High Court has approved the EFCC's request to freeze 24 bank accounts linked to suspected terrorism financier

The accounts is linked to Lawrence Lucky Eromosele, who is being investigated for money laundering, kidnapping, and terrorism financing

Investigations by the EFCC revealed that the accounts were used for illicit activities, including money laundering and other criminal activities

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

In a landmark ruling, the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the request made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to freeze 24 bank accounts linked to alleged terrorism financing.

EFCC gets court backing to freeze 24 bank accounts linked to suspected terrorist. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

Court grants EFCC's request to freeze 24 bank accounts

Emeka Nwite, the presiding judge, granted the ex parte application filed by the anti-graft agency.

As reported by The Cable, Ekele Iheanacho, the counsel to the EFCC, filed the ex parte application.

According to Iheanacho, some of the bank accounts attached to the application belong to Lawrence Lucky Eromosele, who is being investigated in a case involving kidnapping.

The senior lawyer noted that the bank accounts are being investigated by the agency in relation to money laundering and terrorism financing.

Speaking further, he added that the bank accounts are linked to proceeds of illegal manipulation of the naira through cryptocurrency platforms and laundering of funds of unlawful activities.

However, the lawyer noted that the funds in the bank accounts are to be protected pending the conclusion of the investigation by the EFCC.

Court grants EFCC 90-day investigation period

The EFCC through the office of the national security adviser (NSA) led by Nuhu Ribadu, investigated a syndicate threatening the lives of senior operatives attached to his office by blackmailing and making demands for payments of ransom.

Mohammed Khalil, an EFCC investigator, said some of the operatives were threatened by members of the syndicate with abduction of their relatives and they provided the home addresses, family locations, and specific movements of the operatives’ family members.

The officer added bank accounts were identified and linked to the individuals making the threats.

Martha Babatunde, EFCC's counsel, told the court that the investigation would take 90 days.

The judge granted the prayer of the anti-graft agency and adjourned the matter to March 24, 2025, for further proceedings.

Read related articles about court here:

EFCC detains Delta accountant-general, gives reason

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC arrested and detained top Delta state officials, including accountant-general Joy Enwa.

The EFCC confirmed that it questioned them over alleged N1.3 trillion fraud linked to Okowa's administration.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, confirmed in a terse statement that Joy Enwa was released after interrogation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng