Top Delta state officials, including accountant-general Joy Enwa, were arrested and detained by the EFCC

The EFCC confirmed that it questioned them over alleged N1.3 trillion fraud linked to Okowa's administration

Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, confirmed in a terse statement that Joy Enwa was released after interrogation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and detained Joy Enwa, accountant-general of Delta state, over alleged N1.3 trillion fraud linked to Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the embattled former governor of the state.

EFCC probes Delta AG, other officials linked to Okowa

Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, confirming the development on Thursday, December 26.

He disclosed to The Cable that Enwa was released after her interrogation.

“Mrs. Enwa was detained for questioning over the ongoing investigation into the mismanagement of state funds under the former (Okowa) administration. Some other government officials have also been interrogated,” Oyewale said.

It was gathered that the anti-graft agency also questioned other officials, including a former director of finance and administration and a senior government house official.

Recently, the EFCC arrested Okowa over an alleged diversion of N1.3 trillion during his eight-year reign as governor of the south-south state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was also said to have used public funds to acquire properties in Asaba, the capital of Delta; and Abuja.

Delta govt backs Okowa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Delta State government responded to the arrest of Okowa by the EFCC, asserting his innocence and urging citizens to remain calm.

Barr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe stressed that an arrest does not equal guilt and called for Deltans to pray for Okowa during this difficult time.

Oghenesivbe noted that EFCC's actions follow standard legal procedures and encouraged patience as the legal process unfolds.

