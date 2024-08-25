Global site navigation

Full List: Court Freezes 32 Accounts Linked to #EndBadGovernance Protests
Nigeria

Full List: Court Freezes 32 Accounts Linked to #EndBadGovernance Protests

by  Adekunle Dada 1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Justice Emeka Nwite of the federal high court in Abuja has frozen 32 bank accounts allegedly linked to the recent #EndBadGovernance protests across Nigeria.

Nwite directed banks to place a Post-No-Debit (PND) on the accounts while delivering its judgement on Thursday, August 22.

Court freezes 32 accounts linked to #EndBadGovernance Protests
The judge also ordered the arrest of the account holders Photo credit: Court of Appeal Nigeria
Source: UGC

The judge also ordered the arrest of the account holders or any persons transacting business on these accounts.

This was following a motion filed by the Counsel to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Mohammed, Vanguard reports.

IGP alleged that the accounts were used to promote terrorism financing, treasonable felonies, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

32 frozen accounts linked to #EndBadGovernance protests

  • 4010073491 (Fidelity Bank),
  • 1255130019 (Access Bank),
  • 0006084167 (Abbey Mortgage Multipurpose Bank Plc)
  • 0821931299 (FCMB)
  • 1012007655 (FCMB)
  • 0000575573 (A AG Mortgage Bank Plc)
  • 1007871587 (UBA)
  • 2037117333 (UBA)
  • 5421031104 (ECOBANK)
  • 0024541201 (Union Bank)
  • 1022899050 (UBA)
  • 8755008491 (Branch International Services Ltd)
  • 5630208636 (Fidelity)
  • 4936992542 (Fairmoney Microfinance Bank)
  • 8755008499 (Branch International Financial Services Ltd)
  • 2088228208 (UBA)
  • 2115678044 (Zenith Bank)
  • 3041823452 (First Bank)
  • 1011828445 (New Edge Finance)
  • 3024402748 (First Bank)
  • 0161502459 (GTBank)
  • 0040580047 (Access Bank)
  • 0250291788 (Wema Bank)
  • 6112464260 (Branch International Financial Services Ltd)
  • 1000774097 (Sparkle Microfinance Bank Ltd)
  • 3434649965 (Fairmoney Microfinance Bank)
  • 2013556714 (KUDA Microfinance Bank)
  • 3104962864 (Polaris Bank)
  • 6112464267 (Branch International Finance Services Lit)
  • 8137051249 (OPAY)
  • 8137051249 (PALMPAY)

