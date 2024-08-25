Court freezes 32 accounts linked to #EndBadGovernance Protests

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Justice Emeka Nwite of the federal high court in Abuja has frozen 32 bank accounts allegedly linked to the recent #EndBadGovernance protests across Nigeria.

Nwite directed banks to place a Post-No-Debit (PND) on the accounts while delivering its judgement on Thursday, August 22.

The judge also ordered the arrest of the account holders Photo credit: Court of Appeal Nigeria

Source: UGC

The judge also ordered the arrest of the account holders or any persons transacting business on these accounts.

This was following a motion filed by the Counsel to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Mohammed, Vanguard reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

IGP alleged that the accounts were used to promote terrorism financing, treasonable felonies, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

32 frozen accounts linked to #EndBadGovernance protests

4010073491 (Fidelity Bank),

1255130019 (Access Bank),

0006084167 (Abbey Mortgage Multipurpose Bank Plc)

0821931299 (FCMB)

1012007655 (FCMB)

0000575573 (A AG Mortgage Bank Plc)

1007871587 (UBA)

2037117333 (UBA)

5421031104 (ECOBANK)

0024541201 (Union Bank)

1022899050 (UBA)

8755008491 (Branch International Services Ltd)

5630208636 (Fidelity)

4936992542 (Fairmoney Microfinance Bank)

8755008499 (Branch International Financial Services Ltd)

2088228208 (UBA)

2115678044 (Zenith Bank)

3041823452 (First Bank)

1011828445 (New Edge Finance)

3024402748 (First Bank)

0161502459 (GTBank)

0040580047 (Access Bank)

0250291788 (Wema Bank)

6112464260 (Branch International Financial Services Ltd)

1000774097 (Sparkle Microfinance Bank Ltd)

3434649965 (Fairmoney Microfinance Bank)

2013556714 (KUDA Microfinance Bank)

3104962864 (Polaris Bank)

6112464267 (Branch International Finance Services Lit)

8137051249 (OPAY)

8137051249 (PALMPAY)

Source: Legit.ng