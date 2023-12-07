A high court has granted a garnishee order nisi against accounts belonging to the Kano state government in several commercial banks in Nigeria

Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the order in a suit filed by Incorporated Trustees of Masalachi Eid shop owners and Traders Association

The case was over the demolition of the complainants' shops in June 2023 which they described as "illegal"

Kano, Kano state - A federal high court in Abuja has granted a garnishee order nisi against accounts belonging to the Kano state government.

The directive affects the accounts operated by the Kano government in 20 commercial banks and four other accounts in Nigeria, Vanguard reported on Thursday, December 7.

Ruling Kano govt receives another unfavourable judgement

The frozen accounts reportedly include the Kano government's account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Legit.ng reports that a garnishee order is a directive passed by an executing court directing or ordering a garnishee not to pay money to judgement debtor since the latter is indebted to the Garnisher (decree-holder).

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the judge of the high court, Justice Inyang Ekwo, granted the order in a suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Masalachi Eid shop owners and Traders Association over the demolition of their shops, which they described as an illegal action carried out by the state in June 2023.

