The court in Abuja has ordered the freezing of 13 bank accounts linked to suspected terrorist Henry Okocha, in response to a DSS request (application)

The accounts, held across seven banks, are now frozen to help the DSS investigate the substantial sums of money deposited, which are believed to be proceeds of terrorism financing

Following this development, Okocha has been taken into custody for further investigation into his alleged involvement in terrorism activities

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A Federal High Court, Abuja Division, on Friday, August 30, issued an order to freeze 13 bank accounts linked to a suspected terrorist, Henry Okocha.

Court gives DSS go-ahead to freeze 13 bank accounts linked to a suspected terrorist. Photo credit: @DSS

Source: Twitter

Justice Peter Lifu issued the order following an application filed before the court by the Department of State Services (DSS), represented by its counsel, Yunus Umar.

As reported by The Punch, the accounts are domiciled in seven different banks and are to remain frozen for 60 days to enable the agency conduct forensic investigations into the alleged acts of terrorism by the suspect.

In a ruling in an ex-parte application and series of exhibits brought before the court, Justice Peter Lifu permitted DSS to freeze the bank accounts for 60 days instead of the requested 90 days for investigation.

The court's ruling on Friday

The ex-parte application, was brought under sections 5 and 81 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022.

In an 8-paragraph affidavit supporting the ex-parte motion, the DSS informed the court that the defendant had received substantial sums of money, amounting to millions of naira, in the accounts, and these funds were suspected to be proceeds of terrorism.

In his ruling, Justice Lifu held that the accounts, which are domiciled in seven different banks, would remain “frozen for 60 days to enable the applicant to conduct the necessary forensic investigations into the alleged acts of terrorism by the defendant.”

Bank accounts affected

The banks where the accounts are domiciled include; First Bank of Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), United Bank for Africa, Union Bank of Nigeria (UBA), Providus Bank, Palmpay Limited, and Resolut Limited.

The DSS confirmed that Okocha had been taken into custody following his arrest for investigation, SaharaReporters confirmed.

LIST: ASP Babangida, 19 others held for terrorism

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal high court, Abuja, approved the request of the DIA to detain an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and 19 others.

The police ASP, identified as A.A. Babangida, was ordered to be detained alongside other suspects for 30 days to allow DIA personnel to conduct a deep investigation into their alleged involvement in serious crimes levelled against them.

ASP Babangida is alleged to have aided and abetted terrorists in carrying out their unlawful activities in some parts of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng