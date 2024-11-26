President Bola Tinubu's minister of foreign affairs for state, Bianca Ojukwu, has expressed confidence that the government would soon release Nnamdi Kanu

Ojukwu maintained that President Tinubu understood the importance of releasing Kanu in identifying the real freedom fighters and those causing violence in the southeast

The minister made the comment at the 13th memorial anniversary of her late husband, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu

Bianca Ojukwu, Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs (State), has expressed her optimism that President Bola Tinubu will release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). According to Ojukwu, the release of Kanu has become imperative to identify those who are true freedom fighters and those who have been causing mayhem in the Southeast.

Ojukwu made these remarks during the 13th memorial anniversary of her late husband, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. She emphasized that the reign of terror in the Southeast must stop and that the people must collectively reclaim their land. Ojukwu lamented that many people have fled their homes, and those in the diaspora are afraid to return for fear of being kidnapped by their own people for ransom.

Why Tinubu will release Nnamdi Kanu - Ojukwu

Vanguard reported that the Minister also noted that President Tinubu understands the importance of Kanu's release to the Southeast. She stated that his release would help to identify those criminals who are hiding under IPOB to cause violence in the Southeast while masquerading as freedom fighters.

Ojukwu's comments have sparked a debate on social media, with some people expressing support for her views, while others have criticized her for being too optimistic about Kanu's release. Some have also questioned whether President Tinubu has the political will to release Kanu, given the sensitive nature of the issue.

Despite the controversy surrounding Kanu's detention, Ojukwu remains hopeful that he will be released soon. She has urged the people of the Southeast to continue propagating the ideals for which her late husband stood and to work towards reclaiming their land from those who have been causing violence and instability in the region.

Source: Legit.ng