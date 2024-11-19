The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed the problem of the People Democratic Party (PDP)

Lagos state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said the People Democratic Party (PDP) is under a serious spiritual spell.

Ayodele said the main opposition party needs to be cleansed spiritually to become the ruling party again.

The clergyman said the PDP has been cursed and it is affecting the party’s victory at the centre.

According to Nigerian Tribune, this was disclosed in a statement signed by Ayodele’s media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

He said except the PDP undergoes spiritual cleansing, the curse will make them unstable

“There is a spell on PDP. The party needs to undergo cleansing and look for a real candidate at the central otherwise, the curse will make them unstable till it gets to a stage where no kind of elections can be won anymore.”

Primate Ayodele the spell will affect the victory of the party’s candidate even if he/she is a glorious person.

The man of God said the solution to the PDP problem is to go for spiritual cleansing.

“Even if a glorious person comes out of the party as a candidate, the curse will not make such a candidate win. If the party doesn’t cleanse itself, even some governors will be affected, they won’t get their second term.”

