President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received major backing amid talks about his presidency ahead of the 2027 general election

In a significant move, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide backed Tinubu's re-election and demanded the release of Nnamdi Kanu

They stated that the release of Kanu would restore peace and address the rising insecurity in the southeast region

Amid permutations for the 2027 election, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

Ohanaeze backs Tinubu's re-election, demands Kanu's release

Ohanaeze revealed this in a statement signed by its deputy president general, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Sunday, January 12.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation also appealed to Tinubu to use his executive powers to facilitate the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu's release this 2025.

According to Isiguzoro, the release of Kanu, will serve as a vital catalyst for restoring peace and resolving the current insecurity challenges plaguing the South-East.

Speaking further, Isiguzoro maintained that the southeastern region deserves a path toward stability, noting that peace cannot be achieved in the shadow of violence and discord.

Additionally, Ohanaeze disregarded the planned merger of the opposition party and called for support for Tinubu's presidency.

The statement reads:

"Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term in 2027 is decisive and reflects our commitment to a trajectory of peace, stability, and infrastructural development for the Southeast. We call upon our members and all Igbo people to align with this vision, setting aside parochial interests in favour of a united front that champions genuine progress for our region.

"Our focus is clear. Let it be known, our allegiance is to the progress of the Southeast and the integrity of our identity."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalled that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, elected Senator John Azuta-Mbata as the new President-General.

The accomplished statesman and astute politician was elected as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Friday, January 10, 2025.

