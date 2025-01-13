2027: Ohanaeze Endorses Tinubu for Second Term amid Northern Opposition, Makes Key Demand
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received major backing amid talks about his presidency ahead of the 2027 general election
- In a significant move, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide backed Tinubu's re-election and demanded the release of Nnamdi Kanu
- They stated that the release of Kanu would restore peace and address the rising insecurity in the southeast region
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Amid permutations for the 2027 election, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.
Ohanaeze backs Tinubu's re-election, demands Kanu's release
Ohanaeze revealed this in a statement signed by its deputy president general, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Sunday, January 12.
As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation also appealed to Tinubu to use his executive powers to facilitate the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu's release this 2025.
According to Isiguzoro, the release of Kanu, will serve as a vital catalyst for restoring peace and resolving the current insecurity challenges plaguing the South-East.
Speaking further, Isiguzoro maintained that the southeastern region deserves a path toward stability, noting that peace cannot be achieved in the shadow of violence and discord.
Additionally, Ohanaeze disregarded the planned merger of the opposition party and called for support for Tinubu's presidency.
The statement reads:
"Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term in 2027 is decisive and reflects our commitment to a trajectory of peace, stability, and infrastructural development for the Southeast. We call upon our members and all Igbo people to align with this vision, setting aside parochial interests in favour of a united front that champions genuine progress for our region.
"Our focus is clear. Let it be known, our allegiance is to the progress of the Southeast and the integrity of our identity."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalled that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, elected Senator John Azuta-Mbata as the new President-General.
The accomplished statesman and astute politician was elected as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Friday, January 10, 2025.
Read more about Ohanaeze, 2027 here:
- Primate Ayodele releases 2025 prophecies, predicts Nnamdi Kanu's fate and how president will be poisoned
- Senator John Azuta-Mbata: 5 things to know about new Ohanaeze Ndigbo president-general
- EFCC ordered to probe Ohanaeze
2027: Ohanaeze Youths tackles Atiku
Legit.ng reported earlier that Ohanaeze Youths Council criticised Atiku Abubakar amid talks about the 2027 presidency.
The council lost its cool and vowed that power would remain in the south come 2027, despite Atiku's efforts.
The Ohanaeze Youth Council spoke angrily and accused Atiku of fake ethnic endorsement as members of its faction visited the PDP flagbearer in 2023 at his residence in Abuja has been criticised by the Ohanaeze Youths Council.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.