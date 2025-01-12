Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that Nigeria must prioritise economic diversification to move forward.

In a video shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday evening, January 11, 2025, Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

The president tweeted:

"Just slightly over three weeks ago - 24 days to be precise, I presented the 2025 budget proposals to the joint session of the National Assembly themed, “2025 Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity”.

"As I said to our federal legislators, we are building a Nigeria where peace reigns, opportunities abound, and every citizen can dream, work, and thrive in safety. We have to move forward, not as individuals but as one united nation, determined to rewrite our story for the generations to come.

"To quote a section of my speech that speaks to our outlook for the future of our great nation, Nigeria, 'The time for lamentation is over. This is a time to act. A time to support and promote greater investment in the private sector. A time for every Nigerian to look hopefully towards a brighter future because a new day has dawned for us as a nation.”

"Together, we have embarked on a journey of transformation and reform, and while the road has not been easy, the progress we have made is undeniable.'"

Legit.ng recalls that in May 2023, Tinubu, an influential political kingmaker, became president and implemented economic reforms that included the revoking of fuel subsidies, which nearly tripled the price of fuel.

Though there was an “urgent need” for economic reform, the World Bank said in a report published in October 2024, “Nigerians have experienced intensifying hardship” since it was enacted. Prices and exchange rates have adjusted, adding to the cost of living pressures that were already in place.

