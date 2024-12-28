President Bola Tinubu has been knocked for his firm position on the controversial tax reform bills during his recent media chat

Senator Mohammed Onawo, representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, said it was unfortunate that the president was passing a judgment on bills before the National Assembly

Onawo maintained that Tinubu should know better about the legislative process and allow the lawmakers to do their job without any external interference

Senator Mohammed Onawo, representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, has expressed strong dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu's stance on the controversial tax reform bills before the National Assembly.

During his recent media chat, Tinubu made it clear that there would be no reversal on the bills, citing the need to eliminate colonial-based assumptions in the nation's tax environment. However, Onawo, a senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed worry about the President's firm position, describing it as unilateral and lacking inclusive consultations.

Tinubu urged to adhere to due legislative procedures

He emphasized the importance of adhering to due legislative procedures. According to him, as a former legislator, Tinubu should respect the established process and allow National Assembly members to perform their duties without undue interference from other arms of government.

Onawo argued that the President's stance is unfortunate and that the bills should be allowed to go through the normal legislative process. He said:

“If the President, who was once a legislator, is passing judgment on bills that are before the National Assembly, it is unfortunate."

Controversies on Tinubu's tax reform bills

The tax reform bills have been a subject of controversy, with many critics arguing that they will disproportionately affect the North. The bills propose a revised VAT sharing formula, corporate income tax reductions, and support for small businesses.

However, Northern leaders believe that the bills will exacerbate poverty, hunger, and insecurity in the region. Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, warned that the bill could stall progress in the North and other regions.

Despite the opposition, the tax reform bills have progressed to the second reading stage in the Senate. The bills aim to create a more equitable and efficient tax system, but their implementation has been met with resistance from Northern leaders. The controversy surrounding the bills highlights the need for inclusive consultations and careful consideration of the potential impacts on different regions.

