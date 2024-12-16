The Defence Headquarters has denied reports of the French military planning to establish a base in Nigeria, labeling such claims as false

Major General Edward Buba emphasized that the rumors of French soldiers arriving in Maiduguri are unfounded and urged the public to disregard them

The military said it remains committed to maintaining Nigeria's territorial integrity and fulfilling its constitutional duties

The Defence Headquarters has categorically denied reports that the French military is planning to establish a base in Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday, Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, clarified that the reports circulating about the arrival of French soldiers in the country are entirely false.

Official Statement from Defence Headquarters

“The attention of Defence Headquarters has been drawn to online reports alleging the arrival of the first contingent of French soldiers in Maiduguri towards establishing a French Military base in North East Nigeria. The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby state unequivocally that this information is fake, totally false and mischievous. It would be recalled that Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa CFR, recently addressed this matter in different media forums. In which he debunked the news and such speculations.” the statement read.

Recent Clarifications by Chief of Defence Staff

Buba referenced the recent comments made by Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa CFR, who has addressed and debunked these speculations in various media forums.

Call for Public Disregard of Misinformation

Major General Buba urged the public to disregard the ongoing speculations, stating, "It is clear that these are the antics of mischief makers."

He reassured that despite these unfounded rumors, the military remains committed to fulfilling its constitutional duties professionally and ensuring the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Continued Commitment to National Security

The Defence Headquarters reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding Nigeria, emphasizing that the military will continue to operate with the utmost professionalism.

