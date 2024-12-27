The ECOWAS has defended Nigeria against the claim by the Niger Republic military junta that the country was working with France to destabilise its territory

According to the regional bloc, the allegations by the Niger Republic were unfounded and lacked substantial evidence

ECOWAS explained that Nigeria has been a supporter of peace and stability in the region and extolled its contributions to peacekeeping missions across Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has come out in support of the Nigerian government, dismissing allegations made by the Niger Republic junta of a military alliance between Nigeria and France.

The ECOWAS Commission expressed deep concern over the allegations, describing them as unfounded and lacking evidence. According to ECOWAS, Nigeria has consistently supported peace and security in the region, leading the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to success in combating terrorism.

Niger Republic's allegation against Nigeria

The allegations, made by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the military leader of Niger Republic, claimed that Nigeria and France were conspiring to destabilize his country following the recent military takeover.

However, Nigeria's Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, quickly dismissed the accusations as unfounded and imaginary. The Nigerian government maintains that its stance on Niger remains consistent with regional efforts to restore democratic order in the country.

What Nigeria has done for ECOWAS countries

ECOWAS emphasized Nigeria's commitment to peace and security in the region, highlighting its leadership in the MNJTF and its support for several countries in the West African sub-region and the African continent.

The Commission refuted any suggestion that Nigeria would become a state sponsor of terrorism, calling on all states in the region to promote dialogue and stability and refrain from making baseless accusations.

The Niger Republic junta's allegations are seen as an attempt to deflect attention from the country's internal challenges. Nigeria has been a strong advocate for regional stability and has taken a firm stance against the military takeover in Niger. The country has also been actively engaged in promoting economic development in the region through joint initiatives such as the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and the Kano-Maradi Railway Project.

See the ECOWAS statement here:

