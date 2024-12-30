Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), fired back at the former governor of Rivers state, Peter Odili

Wike responded to comments by Odili who said Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, prevented Wike from turning the state into his private estate

The FCT minister and estranged PDP chieftain claimed that Odili is reducing himself to a laughing stock

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Nyesom Wike, the minister of federal capital territory (FCT), has accused former Rivers state governor, Peter Odili of sycophancy.

Legit.ng reports that Wike was the governor of Rivers state from 2015 to 2023 while Odili served Rivers' people between 1999 and 2007.

Last week, Odili tackled Wike, saying the incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara, prevented Wike from turning Rivers state into his private estate. Although Odili did not mention a name, several media platforms noted that he was referring to Wike. Messrs Fubara and Wike are currently locked in a political battle which, at different times, created chaos in the oil-rich state.

Reacting to Odili's jibe, Wike said the elder statesman should leave him alone.

Wike spoke on Sunday, December 29, during the special thanksgiving service organised by the factional speaker of the Rivers state house of assembly, Martin Amaewhule, at the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Oro-Igwe/Eliogbolo Archdeaconry Church of the Holy Spirit, Eliozu Parish, Port Harcourt.

He said:

"Between him and myself, who has turned Rivers state into his personal estate? His wife is a Chairman of the Governing Council, his daughter is a commissioner, his other daughter is a judge and he is the general overseer. Who has now turned Rivers state to his private estate? I am sure if care is not taken if there is a chance, he can even arrange a marriage for the governor.”

Wike added:

“If I tell you how his daughter became a commissioner, you will be shocked. It was his nephew, his late senior brother's son that was recommended for commissioner. He took the slot and gave it to his own daughter. Someone who didn't remember to stand for the son of his late elder brother, is that an elder statesman?”

