Solomon Dalung has on Monday, October 24, announced the death of his son Nehemiah who was in the hospital

The former minister for Youth and Sports Development earlier called on Nigerians to pray for his son, who was critically ill

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have continued to send condolence messages to the 58-year-old

Former Nigerian minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has lost his son. The former minister disclosed this on his Facebook page on Monday, October 24.

Dalung had recently urged Nigerians to join him in praying for the deceased who had been critically ill. According to the former minister, Nehemiah was 33 years old.

Dalung losses son after calling for prayers. Photo credit: Solomon Dalung

Source: Facebook

Announcing his death, Dalung wrote:

"Although Nehemiah's life ended before we were ready, the time Nehemiah spent in our lives was memorable. Nehemiah Dalung was 33 years old. He was the son of former Sports & Youth Minister, Solomon Dalung.

"There are no words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing one's son at his prime age, but we take consolation in God who gives and takes. May his soul rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have shared their condolences with the former sports minister, urging him to take solace in God's words.

Patricia Lar

"I am very sorry for this loss. Please accept my deeply felt condolence. May God grant you and your family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. Rest in peace son!'

Gusen Jelo

"This is sad! My heartfelt condolence to you and your family. God rest his soul Amen!"

Tanimu M Mohammed

"So sad, take heart at this moment of grief and mourning!! May his soul RIP. Accept my heartfelt condolences!"

Ibraheem Gambo Abdullahi

"Subhanallah, may his soul rest in peace amen, may God comfort you and the entire family. Please accept my heartfelt condolences sir."

Ibrahim Alhassan Umar

"May he rest in peace, sir. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. May God comfort your family.

Recall that in January 2017, the minister also lost his wife, Briskila Dalung. Her death which was announced on the Facebook page of the minister read:

“I am bereaved. My heart is heavy. I cannot continue. I lost my first wife, Mrs Briskila this morning. May her soul and the souls of the faithful departed rest in the bosom of the Lord, amen. What a black Sunday.”

Mrs. Dalung was survived by five children.

Source: Legit.ng