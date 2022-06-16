Again the family of Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, the deputy governor of Yobe state has been thrown into a devastating mood

This is as Gubana, lost his teenage daughter to death barely a week after losing his seven-year-old son to a car crash

Khadija, known as Siyama, becomes the latest victim of the accident to have died after sustaining life-threatening injuries

Damaturu, Yobe - The deputy governor of Yobe state, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana has lost a 16-year-old daughter, Khadija (Siyama), to an auto crash days after his son died in an auto accident, Leadership reports.

A statement signed by his press secretary, Hussaini Mai Suleh, in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, on Thursday, June 16, disclosed Khadija Idi Barde Gubana (Siyama) died in an auto crash along Maiduguri-Kano Road.

According to the statement, Khadija died as a result of injuries she sustained from the accident.

Yobe state deputy governor loses teenage daughter to a road accident, a few days after son's death. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni The Governor Of Yobe State Social Media Team

Source: Facebook

Hussaini Mai Suleh share more details

Suleh said the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites at the palace of the Mai of Fune in Damagum town of Fune local government area of the state.

The statement reads:

“She left behind her parents, brothers and sisters. May her soul rest in peace, may God Almighty give the family the courage to bear the fortitude especially the pillar of the family Hon Idi Barde Gubana.”

Family, friends, associates react

Legit.ng gathered that some traditional rulers, government officials, friends, political office-holders and other personalities were at the residence of the deputy governor to sympathise with the family over the loss of their daughter.

Grief, irreparable loss as Yobe deputy governor loses son in car crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, the deputy governor of Yobe state, on Saturday, June 11, lost one of his sons in an auto crash.

According to a statement by Gubana's chief press secretary, Hussaini Mai Suleh, the seven-year-old boy named after Governor Mai Mala Buni died in a car accident along the Maiduguri-Kano road.

Suleh noted that the deceased was buried in line with Islamic burial rites the same day at the palace of Mai of Fune in Damaturu, Damagun town in the Fune local government area.

Source: Legit.ng