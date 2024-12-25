Reports making the rounds on Wednesday claimed that a fighter jet targeting Lakurawa terrorists hit civilians

The Sokoto state police command reacted and the chairman of Silame LGA, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Daftarana, confirmed that the unfortunate incident claimed 10 lives and left several villagers injured

But the Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullah, Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, has reacted and clarified the Nigerian Military stance

On Wednesday, December 25, the Nigerian Army, through the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, has called on Nigerians to rely on verified information to prevent misinformation and unnecessary panic regarding its operations.

Fighter jet reportedly bomb civilians in Sokoto

Lt. Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre for Operation Fansan Yamma, made this appeal in a statement issued late Wednesday.

Recall that a fresh tragedy reportedly occurred in two villages in Sokoto state on Wednesday.

A fighter jet targeted at Lakurawa terrorists reportedly killed many villagers and left several others injured in Silame local government area.

The Sokoto state police command reacted and the chairman of Silame LGA, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Daftarana, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

Army reacts to bombing of civilians in Sokoto

But in a statement released on Wednesday, the army countered the reports alleging that a military fighter jet bombed civilian structures in Sokoto state.

Lt. Col. Abdullahi clarified that all military operations are conducted following rigorous intelligence gathering and reconnaissance missions.

As reported by The Nation, he emphasized that these measures are critical, particularly when targeting terrorist groups like the Lakurawa organization, to ensure precision and protect civilian lives.

“There is a significant risk that terrorist groups may exploit media disinformation to undermine military successes,” Abdullahi stated.

“This necessitates caution regarding unverified claims, especially in the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry.”

The statement further noted that the targets struck in the Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa areas were confirmed to be associated with the Lakurawa terrorist group, justifying the military’s actions.

The Army reassured the public of its commitment to safeguarding lives while conducting operations against terrorism and banditry in the region.

