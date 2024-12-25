A fresh tragedy has reportedly occurred in two villages in Sokoto state on Wednesday, December 25

A fighter jet targeted at Lakurawa terrorists reportedly killed many villagers and left several others injured

The Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i has reacted and the chairman of Silame LGA, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Daftarana, confirmed the unfortunate incident and shared further details

Sokoto state - On Wednesday, December 25, many villagers were feared dead while several others were injured as a fighter jet targeting the Lakurawa terrorist group mistakenly bombed two communities in the Silame local government area of Sokoto state.

According to reports making the rounds on Wednesday, the affected communities were Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa.

Speaking on the development, locals disclosed to the press that the tragic incident occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Sokoto bomb incident: 10 confirmed dead, others injured

A resident of Silame, identified simply as Malam Yahya, disclosed that the two villages located close to the Surame Forest, were identified as another hideout of the Lakurawa and bandits.

Another source who spoke with Daily Trust, said that over 10 villagers were killed and several others sustained varying degrees of injury during the airstrike.

Reacting, the chairman of Silame LGA, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Daftarana, confirmed the attack.

He noted that they were still assessing the level of damage caused by the airstrike.

“The villagers were sitting peacefully when the bombs started dropping on the communities. They were innocent and peace-loving people who had no any criminal record.

“It was early for me to confirm the number of people either killed or injured because we are still assessing the development,” the chairman said.

Police react

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Sokoto state police command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i declined comment on the matter and stated that it was not the police operation.

