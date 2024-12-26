Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Sokoto state - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said the accidental bombing of two communities in Sokoto state was carried out based on credible intelligence from multiple sources.

Legit.ng recalls that a fighter jet targeted at Lakurawa terrorists reportedly killed many villagers and left several others injured in Gidan Bisa and Runtuwa communities in the Silame local government area.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it will launch a thorough investigation Photo credit: SODIQ ADELAKUN/AFP

The NAF spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, insisted the airstrikes were conducted based on confirmatory aerial surveillance.

According to Daily Trust, Akinboyewa, however, assured that reports of civilian casualties would be thoroughly investigated.

“The airstrikes were conducted based on credible intelligence from multiple sources, along with confirmatory aerial surveillance. Nevertheless, reports of possible harm to civilians will be thoroughly investigated and we will update you appropriately,”

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Ahmad Aliyu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in an accidental airstrikes from the Nigerian Army in Sokoto state.

Aliyu said he is in direct communication with the Nigerian Army to ensure a thorough investigation into the tragic incident.

The governor said working together will help overcome this difficult moment and ensure that such tragedies do not happen again.

Nigerian military breaks silence on bombing civilians

Legit.ng earlier reported that reports making the rounds on Wednesday claimed that a fighter jet targeting Lakurawa terrorists hit civilians.

The Sokoto state police command reacted and the chairman of Silame LGA, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Daftarana, confirmed that the unfortunate incident claimed 10 lives and left several villagers injured.

But Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullah, Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, has reacted and clarified the Nigerian Military stance.

