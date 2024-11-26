President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been urged to establish a special paramilitary to tackle the new terrorist group, Lakurawa sect, in the North

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a prominent Islamic scholar, has called on the Nigerian Government to establish a separate paramilitary outfit to combat the Lakurawa sect in the North. This request comes after the sect's recent expansion into Niger State in North Central Nigeria, as well as Kaduna State.

Gumi emphasized that the ideology of the group is still unclear, but their activities and recent violence in Kebbi state, which resulted in 17 deaths, suggest they are similar to other fanatical religious sects in the Sahel region.

Gumi attributed the growth of the Lakurawa sect to foreign interference, stating that Nigeria's rich mineral resources and fertile land make it an attractive target for external powers seeking to exploit its resources. He believes that these foreign powers instigate chaos, allowing them to offer protection services afterwards. Gumi also criticized the Nigerian Military's approach to combating terrorism, suggesting that it is not equipped to handle the nuances of fighting bandits.

Instead, Gumi proposed engaging local herdsmen as a force of combat, citing the success of Bangladesh's Paramilitary wings in infiltrating terrorist groups. He also emphasized the need to address the root causes of the insurgency, such as illiteracy and economic hardship. Gumi noted that young recruits are often lured into the sect with promises of money, food, and cattle and that the group receives international backing due to the large amounts of funding it receives.

Gumi urged the Federal Government to establish schools similar to the Almajiri schools established by former President Goodluck Jonathan to address the region's educational and economic challenges. He also stressed the need to secure the country's porous borders to prevent further instability. Gumi warned that another insurgency could destabilize the region and further stretch the military's resources.

