In a renewed effort to combat the Lakurawa sect, the Federal Government of Nigeria announced the deployment of additional military personnel and formations to states affected by the terrorist group's activities.

This decision follows reports that Lakurawa, previously active in Sokoto and Kebbi states, has now expanded its operations to Niger and Kaduna states.

Lakurawa sect expands operations

As reported by The Punch, the Lakurawa sect has intensified its attacks, moving from North West states Sokoto and Kebbi into North Central Nigeria's Niger State and Kaduna State.

The Sokoto State Government expressed deep concern over the safety and property of its residents, emphasizing that security remains a top priority.

Enhanced security measures in Sokoto state

Col Ahmed Usman (retired), Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Ahmad Aliyu, confirmed the government's commitment to intensify security operations.

“The Federal Government promised to deploy more security operatives in the state to tackle the sect that attacked Mera village, Kebbi State, leaving 17 residents dead on November 8,” Usman stated.

He highlighted that the state has invested in security infrastructure, including establishing more security outposts and upgrading surveillance systems.

Minister of Defence assures action against Lakurawa

Minister of Defence, Muhammad Abubakar, assured the public of the armed forces' readiness to eliminate Lakurawa and other terrorist groups.

Speaking in Sokoto, Abubakar stated,

“The military has taken decisive action against Lakurawa. Our air force has successfully bombarded their hideouts, forcing them to flee and recover several stolen cattle.

“The resilience and dedication of our security operatives have been pivotal in dislodging the sect from their strongholds.”

Local leaders advocate for dialogue and increased security

District Head Sani Jabi of Gagi community in Sokoto State called for a balanced approach to dealing with the Lakurawa group.

“I prefer using dialogue with the group, in collaboration with neighboring countries affected by Lakurawa. This could lead to their peaceful exit without further violence,” Jabi advised.

However, he acknowledged the necessity of kinetic actions, urging the government to ensure the permanent relocation of security agents to prevent recurrence.

