Governor Ahmad Aliyu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in an accidental misfire from the Nigerian Army in Sokoto state

Aliyu said he is in direct communication with the Nigerian Army to ensure a thorough investigation into the tragic incident

The governor said working together will help overcome this difficult moment and ensure that such tragedies do not happen again

Silame LGA, Sokoto state - Governor Ahmad Aliyu has donated N20 million along with 100 bags of assorted food items to the families of the deceased who were killed during an accidental misfire from the Nigerian Army.

Legit.ng recalls that a fighter jet targeted at Lakurawa terrorists killed many villagers and left several others injured in Gidan Bisa and Runtuwa communities in the Silame local government area.

Governor Aliyu said he is working with the Nigerian Army to ensure a thorough investigation

Governor Aliyu said support is to alleviate their suffering and cover the medical bills of those hospitalized due to their injuries from the bombardment.

This was contained in a statement issued via the governor’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Ahmedaliyuskt on December 25.

He said they are working towards ensuring that such tragedies do not happen again.

“I visited the affected areas to assess the situation firsthand and have directed a donation of N20 million along with 100 bags of assorted food items to the families of the deceased. This support is intended to alleviate their suffering and cover the medical bills of those hospitalized due to their injuries from the bombardment.”

The governor said he is working with the leadership of the Nigerian Army to ensure a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“I want to assure you that I am in direct communication with the leadership of the Nigerian Army to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to this tragedy. The state government will do everything within its power to support the affected families and engage with the relevant authorities to prevent such occurrences in the future.”

Nigerian military breaks silence on bombing civilians in Sokoto

Legit.ng earlier reported that reports making the rounds on Wednesday claimed that a fighter jet targeting Lakurawa terrorists hit civilians.

The Sokoto state police command reacted and the chairman of Silame LGA, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Daftarana, confirmed that the unfortunate incident claimed 10 lives and left several villagers injured.

But the Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullah, Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, has reacted and clarified the Nigerian Military stance.

