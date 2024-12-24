Pastor Enoch Adeboye has expressed deep concern over the tragic stampedes that occurred in some parts of Nigeria, resulting in at least 72 deaths

At a recent event in Ogun state, Adeboye urged the Nigerian government and leaders in various capacities to shun corruption

Lamenting over how palliative distribution resulted in deaths, Adeboye called for improved governance, transparency, and accountability, especially in the management of public resources

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has voiced concerns about the tragic stampedes, which occurred in three locations across Nigeria within six days.

Adeboye reiterated the need for governments at all levels to embrace transparency and accountability, particularly in managing public funds amidst Nigeria’s ongoing economic challenges.

Recall that the stampedes, which occurred during food distributions, killed about 72 people in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, Okija community in Anambra state, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

In a decisive action, states have listed conditions for palliative distribution.

Stampedes: Adeboye calls for end to corruption

But speaking through the National Overseer Emeritus, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, at the Hallelujah Mega Praise, Season 3, in Shimawa, Ogun state, Adeboye described the nation’s struggles as largely self-inflicted.

As reported by Vanguard, he emphasized that sincerity of purpose in governance is crucial to overcoming Nigeria’s economic difficulties.

Speaking further on the recent stampedes over food palliatives, he urged the political class to shun corruption and act with integrity.

Adeboye stated thus:

“If corruption and bribery are eradicated, and if leaders genuinely commit to leading the nation, there will be no problem.”

“We have abundant human and mineral resources, but we need determination, sincerity, faithfulness, and integrity from our leaders to make a difference.”

Peter Obi addresses tragic stampedes across Nigeria

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that over 60 lives were lost in stampedes across Ibadan, Abuja, and Okija as citizens scrambled for food at events meant to provide relief.

Peter Obi initially criticised systemic failures in a now-deleted tweet but later commended the organisers for their efforts.

Obi called for urgent reforms to address poverty, inequality, and food insecurity, emphasising the need for safety at public events.

