In the spirit of Christmas, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo-North) has distributed 11,000 bags of rice to constituents as palliative in his senatorial district

The rice, ranging from 10kg to 50kg, was shared across the six local government areas in Edo-North on Wednesday

Amid tough times, Oshiomhole, urged Nigerians, to be patient with Tinubu's led government, and maintained that all residents would benefit from the gesture, regardless of their political affiliation

Edo state, Benin-City - Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Edo North Senator, has donated 11,000 bags of rice to people in his senatorial district for Christmas celebration.

Oshiomhole shares rice, gives specific instruction

The rice comprising 10kg, 25kg and 50kg were distributed to the six local government areas of Edo-North Senatorial District.

Speaking during the distribution exercise on Wednesday, December 25, Oshiomhole said the donation is part of palliative measures for the people of the district.

As reported by The Guardian, he admonished Christians and Nigerians to sue for peace and love during the celebration.

“This rice is not for party members alone, mechanic, tailors, vigilante group should also benefit from the kind gesture.

“I will never take your support for granted and I assure you I will continue to provide leadership for a better Afemai land.”

Speaking further, the former governor acknowledged that things were tough and pleaded with Nigerians to exercise patience with the present administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that things would get better.

Oshiomhole stated thus:

“I am aware that things are tough and things are tougher at the grassroot. Continue to have faith in the APC led-Federal Government and Nigeria we will be great again.”

