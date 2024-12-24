President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the need to tackle the root causes of corruption in Nigeria, advocating for systemic solutions that address the socio-economic factors driving the menace.

During his first presidential media chat, Tinubu underscored the importance of improving living conditions, ensuring access to social amenities, and providing fair wages to reduce corruption in all its forms.

He believes that creating an environment where citizens have access to basic necessities and opportunities will significantly reduce the temptation to engage in corrupt activities.

Tinubu identified a lack of social amenities and inadequate funding for education as key factors that push people toward corrupt practices. He highlighted the importance of ensuring that workers receive a living wage, citing his increase in the minimum wage as a step in the right direction.

The President stressed that his administration is focused on making tough but necessary decisions to stabilize the economy, including tackling corruption at its roots. He also reiterated his belief in the power of free market forces to address economic challenges, emphasizing that price control is not the solution to soaring prices of goods and services.

According to the president, one of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's (EFCC) responsibilities was to block all loopholes in government ministries, agencies, and parastatals. The president reiterated that corruption cannot be eradicated but can be brought to the lowest level.

See the video of the media chat here:

