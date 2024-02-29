The focus of Tinubu's administration was a focal point during the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line train on Thursday

President Tinubu during the event, explained how his administration would deal with corrupt elements and smugglers

The Nigerian leader has insisted that the reforms will continue, noting that "it is for the betterment of the people"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lagos state - On Thursday, February 29, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reiterated his administration’s efforts to tackle smuggling and corruption that have bedevilled the nation.

President Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project. Photo credit: @FredrickNwabufo

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels TV, President Tinubu spoke at the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line Train on Thursday.

He said there is no going back on his government's economic policies.

Last week, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the federal government uncovered 32 routes through which food items are smuggled out of Nigeria.

“I agree smugglers will fight back, corruption will fight back,” Tinubu said while addressing the menacing situation ubiquitous at the country’s borders.

“We will fight them to ruins. Corruption will go away, (we will) save the money for you to educate our children, to pay for the healthcare system of our people, to pay for the modern transportation system that works for highest number of people, not those few smugglers,” Tinubu added.

"No going back on reforms"

During his swearing in last May, the President ended subsidy on petrol, a situation that has led to soaring cost of living that necessitated protests in several parts of the country.

However, President Tinubu, on Thursday, assured Nigerians that despite the economic situation in the country at the moment, he will fulfill his campaign promises to the people, Vanguard reported.

“We said we can do it, you believed in us. We said the people’s lives will end up being better, you believed in us. I could hear a lot of voices right now, I asked for this job, I cannot complain, it’s all about democracy.

“But this revolution that has started, this reform that is ongoing, we are not looking back,” the president stated.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's statement

Mixed reactions have trailed Tinubu's declaration in Lagos. Legit.ng captured some of their opinion on X.

@Northernman00 tweeted:

"We believe you Mr President! May Nigeria be great under you watch, may God guide you to the right path. Amen!

@Emiroluwaseyi01 tweeted:

"You only live once, but once is enough if you do it right."

@Chimacoeche tweeted:

"Corruption is talking."

@Shadrach1156 tweeted:

"How did you get in there, Mr fighter."

@Favour891091 tweeted:

"Can corruption stop corruption, who have benefited from corruption more than U."

10 key things NLC asked Tinubu to do

Elsewhere, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) submitted its letter of demand to the country's authorities.

In the demand letter to President Tinubu through the National Assembly after their protest in Abuja, the NLC called on the nation's No.1 citizen and other political leaders to seek creative measures to lift Nigerians out of the present severe hardship.

Source: Legit.ng