Olamide Thomas, an activist, has been remanded in prison after she was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja by the police

Thomas was accused of cursing Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, the IGP Kayode Egbetokun and threatening the family of Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the police on social media

Justice Emeka Nwita of the court rejected the oral bail application of the defendant and asked her counsel to file a formal bail application

A Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded Olamide Thomas, an activist, over social media comments she made against Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

The presiding judge, Emeka Nwite, rejected the oral bail application filed by Thomas's counsel, directing them to file a formal bail application instead. Thomas was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on cyberbullying and pleaded not guilty.

Why police arrest activist who curses Syi Tinubu

According to The Cable, the police accused her of sharing a video on social media where she stated that Seyi Tinubu would die this year and also made threats against the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the children of police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi.

Thomas' troubles began on December 13, when she was arrested in Lagos over allegations of cyberbullying. She was accused of making insulting comments against Tinubu's son, Egbetokun, and Adejobi in a Facebook video recorded after her initial arrest on October 20, 2024.

She was among the protesters arrested during the #EndSARS anniversary rally at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos. The case has been adjourned to December 30 for trial.

Thomas's lawyer will need to file a formal bail application if they hope to secure her release before the trial. The charges against Thomas are based on the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, which makes it illegal to use the internet to threaten or harass people.

