Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Aba, Abia state - No fewer than four unidentified persons have reportedly lost their lives during the annual Christ the King procession at Christ the King Cathedral (CKC) in Aba, Abia State.

The religious procession which took place on Sunday, November 24 was organised by the Catholic Church.

The injured were rushed to different hospitals for treatment. Photo credit: @TheopetTonie

According to The Nation, the victims include two elderly women and a teenage girl.

Some reports attribute the deaths to exhaustion, while others said it was a result of a stampede.

A source simply identified as Ebere said the stampede was caused by Yahoo boys throwing money.

“Some Yahoo boys arrived at CKC and tried throwing money into the crowd which resulted in a stampede as people scampered to pick up the money.

“In the attempt to pick the money, some people were marched upon by others scampering for the same money.

“We were told by those close that about four persons died. Others said that two died while others seriously injured were taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.”

It was gathered that those who sustained injuries were rushed to different hospitals for treatment.

Over 20 feared killed in Port Harcourt church stampede

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that over 20 people were feared dead in a stampede just before the commencement of a programme organised by a new generation church in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Though the church is located in the GRA axis of the metropolis, the programme was at the Polo Club in the Rivers state capital to accommodate the usual large congregation.

Meanwhile, the crowd overstretched the venue as the church had invited members of the public to come and receive gift items and food for its fourth anniversary

