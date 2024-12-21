A devastating stampede occurred at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, on Saturday morning, December 21, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 people, including children.

The tragedy unfolded as thousands of residents gathered to receive palliatives distributed by the church. Over 3,000 people, mostly from nearby settlements, attended the event, which was intended to provide relief to struggling residents.

Stampede in Abuja causes another death Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Eyewitnesses speak on Abuja stampede

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and tragic, with many attendees arriving as early as 4:00 AM to secure their share of the palliatives. The stampede occurred between 7:00 AM and 8:00 AM when the crowd surged forward. At least seven of the deceased were children, according to eyewitnesses.

The National Director of Social Communications at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Padre Mike Nsikak Umoh, confirmed the tragic development and announced the suspension of the palliative distribution. A combined team of police, military, and DSS officers was deployed to restore order and disperse the crowd.

This tragedy bears a striking resemblance to a similar incident that occurred just days earlier in Ibadan, Oyo State, where a stampede at a children's funfair resulted in the deaths of at least 35 children and left six others critically injured. The recurring theme of stampedes at events intended to provide aid or entertainment raises concerns about crowd control and safety measures.

Source: Legit.ng