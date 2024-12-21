The Islamic High School Old Students Association has called on the Oyo state police command to release Mr. Abdullah Fasasi, the school principal, on administrative bail

The school principal was arrested and detained in connection to the Ibadan funfair tragedy that claimed 35 lives

The president of the alumni association, Bayo Busari, has clarified the claims suggesting that the school principal approved the use of the facility for the funfair

Oyo state, Ibadan - On Saturday, December 21, old students of Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan, the venue of the Ibadan funfair tragedy, have demanded the release of the school principal, Mr Abdullah Fasasi, on administrative bail.

Ibadan tragedy: Death toll hits 35

The National President of the Islamic High School Old Students Association, Mr Bayo Busari, made the demand in Ibadan on Saturday.

Legit.ng reported that 35 minors had been confirmed dead in the stampede at a funfair held at Islamic High School, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan.

The family event was organised by the Wings Foundation, owned by Naomi Silekunola, a former queen and ex-wife of Ooni of Ife.

But on Thursday, December 19, the Oyo state command confirmed the arrest of the ex-queen, the principal of the Islamic High School, Ibadan, Fasasi Abdulahi, and six others in connection to the death of the children.

Students demand release of principal on administrative bail

Reacting, Busari, said the association was neither averse to police investigation nor willing to obstruct it.

Busari, also refuted claims that the school principal approved the use of the facility for the funfair, clarifying that approval came from the Oyo State Ministry of Education.

As reported by The Nation, he wondered why the police detained the principal, while he was neither the organiser nor the person who approved the school facility for use.

"The narrative is not true; the Oyo State Ministry of Education gave the approval for the use of the school facility to Agidigbo FM since 2023, and it has been using it for its programme since then."

“Our demand is that the principal be released, and we are ready to have him released on administrative bail.

“We will stand as surety for him,” the president said.

