In a significant move, the Navy announced that 146 senior officers have been elevated to various ranks

The decision was approved by the Navy Board and was made public in a statement by the Navy's spokesperson, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu

The Navy revealed the names of the officers promoted, including 24 newly appointed Rear Admirals, 26 newly appointed Commodores, and 96 officers promoted to Captain

On Friday, December 20, the Navy Board announced that it has approved the promotion of 146 senior officers to various ranks.

The Nigerian Navy spokesperson, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, revealed this in a statement made available to the press.

The newly promoted officers include 24 Commodores who have been elevated to the rank of Rear Admiral.

A breakdown of the promotions, as outlined in the statement by Adams-Aliu, further confirmed that the promotions also involved 26 Captains elevated to the rank Commodore and 96 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain.

List of the newly promoted Rear Admirals

As reported by The Punch, Adams-Aliu said the newly promoted Rear Admirals are;

Ibrahim Mohammed-Katsina,

Suleman Dahun,

Gideon Jinjirim Kachim,

Abolade Olanrele Ogunleye,

Seminu Adisa Adepegba,

Bob-Manuel Kokoete Effiong,

Yusuf Sani Idris,

Danjuma Mohammed Ndanusa,

Ifeanyi Chidi Okpala,

Mushin Yahaya Abba,

Victor Dabess Choji,

Vincent Burabari Gbaranwi,

Madumom Ide,

Desmond Okechukwu Igbo,

Kolawale Olumide Oguntuga,

Adedokun John Siyanbade,

Raheem Taofeek,

Kabiru Tanimu,

Bai Haruna Sabo,

Jonathan Ojone Ajodo,

Paul Efe-Oghene,

Musliu Olatokunbo Yussuff,

Abiodun Alade and

Samuel Innocent Ngatuwa.

List of the newly promoted Commodores

The newly promoted Commodores, according to Adams-Aliu are;

Mohammed Ahmed Abdullahi,

Kabir Umar Rabiu,

Bashir Abubakar,

Olayinka Ayodele Aliu,

Uche Aneke,

Temitope Adeshola Bamidele,

Ekuma Raphael Ekuma,

Nsikan Friday,

Ibrahim Ari Gwaska,

Maksum Abdullahi Mohammed,

Mutalib Ibikunle Raji,

Murtala Aminu Rogo,

Umar Saidu,

Aminu Shehu,

Mohammed Saghir Shettima,

Jelani Umar,

Olusegun Abiodun Awofe,

Manga Salisu Danjuma,

Mohammed Auwal Jibrilla,

Adamu Mohammed Mohammed,

Kelechi Kingsley Ogbonna,

Makanjuola Yakub Olowu,

Saidu Sulaiman,

Yahaya Jaja Muhammed,

Sylvester Kennedy Ogogo and

Babatunde Usman Quadri

Ogalla tasks newly promoted officers

Further confirming the development, The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, urged the newly promoted officers to remain dedicated in their duties to the service of the nation and loyal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

