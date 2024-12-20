The federal government has revoked Shelmsudeen Babatunde Ogunjimi's appointment as Acting Accountant General of the Federation

Ogunjimi's appointment had sparked debate, with allegations questioning his qualifications, but Madein will now serve as AGF until March 2025

The Office of the Head of Service directed Madein to continue in office, with the decision confirmed by Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press for the AGF's office

The federal government has revoked the appointment of Shelmsudeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as Accountant General of the Federation (ACF).

This move tends to resolve the controversy surrounding the appointment of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

Recall that Ogunjimi’s appointment had been announced by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, who stated it was effective immediately following Madein’s pre-retirement leave.

Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, was, however, directed to proceed on early retirement.

Onanuga said:

“His (Ogunjimi) appointment is effective immediately following the pre-retirement leave of the incumbent AG-F, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein.”

The appointment stirred controversy when Nigerian politician and activist Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed alleged that Ogunjimi was not the most qualified candidate for the role.

She raised concerns about his qualifications and eligibility, further fueling public debate over the succession process, Vanguard reported.

In a sharp turn of events, Madein has been asked to continue in her role until March 2025, while Ogunjimi's has been revoked.

As reported by Daily Trust, Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, confirmed the decision.

“The AGF has received a letter from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation instructing her to continue in office,” Mokwa said.

Uncertainty around Ogunjimi’s appointment

Asked about the status of Ogunjimi, who was appointed as Acting AGF by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on December 10, Mokwa clarified,

“The letter did not say anything about his appointment.”

Northern youths reject Ogunjimi as acting AGoF

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Arewa Youths Integrity Network (AYIN), a socio-political group in Northern Nigeria, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of Mr. Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the Acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGoF).

The group accused the President of marginalizing other regions in favour of appointing individuals from his Yoruba ethnic group to strategic national positions.

