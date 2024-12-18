President Bola Tinubu landed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday to begin his holiday break

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, alongside Lagos state government officials, were on hand to welcome Tinubu

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga confirmed the development in a statement and also released videos of the development

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Lagos state for this year’s Christmas and New Year holidays.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu presented the 2025 budget to the joint session of the 10th National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday, December 18. Immediately after presenting the budget, Tinubu jets out of Abuja.

Videos emerge as Tinubu arrives in Lagos

According to a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu was welcomed by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, deputy governor Obafemi Hamzat, and cabinet members at the airport.

Tinubu arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday.

Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to the President, confirmed and shared videos of the president's arrival.

The presidential aide tweeted:

"President Tinubu arrives in Lagos, where he will spend the Christmas. He is received by H.E @jidesanwoolu and members of the Lagos Executive Cabinet."

Nigerians react as Tinubu storm Lagos for Xmas holiday

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below:

@Palermo_seun tweeted:

"Home sweet home. Welcome CITY BOY."

@geniusace tweeted:

"Now they will cause more havoc to traffic than its needed.

"But the high cost of a bag of rice, vegetable oil, turkey and chicken will still not reduce for his holiday visit."

@SattiRafi tweeted:

"Good to See Him there."

@Midatlblog tweeted:

"Traffic is already unbearable."

Tinubu makes fresh appointments

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, approved the appointments of key figures at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Tinubu's new appointments reconstructed the executive management of 12 River Basin Development Authorities.

The presidency, in a statement on Wednesday, December 18, released the full list of the new appointees.

