The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has asked the current batch of beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme to be observant

NASIMS’ message was specifically meant for Npower batch C beneficiaries who have not been selected for the programme

Npower C beneficiaries are advised to keep observing their dashboard frequently for any update

FCT, Abuja - The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has sent a new message to N-Power Batch C beneficiaries.

According to NASIMS, applicants yet to be selected for the N-Power programme are not eligible to receive payment.

Npower beneficiaries have been advised to frequently check their dashboard on the NASIMS portal. Photo credit: @npower_ng

The scheme, therefore, advised prospective beneficiaries to ‘keep observing the dashboard frequently for any update’.

NASIMS news on Npower payment

NASIMS is the central management platform for administering and coordinating the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The famed N-Power scheme is one of the NSIPs, and it is presently in its third phase (Batch C).

While the Stream I beneficiaries of the current batch has been exited, Stream II was onboarded in late 2022.

NASIMS statement to N-Power Batch C beneficiaries was released on Sunday, May 7, through its .

Find below the full message:

"ATTENTION: Npower C Beneficiaries, Please note, if you have not been selected as a Beneficiary of the program, you're ineligible for payment.

"You are advised to keep observing your dashboard frequently for any update.

