FCT Minister Nyesom Wike revoked 762 Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) in Maitama 1 over unpaid fees, targeting prominent figures and firms

Wike gave 614 other plot owners two weeks to settle outstanding payments or face losing their Rights of Occupancy (R-of-O)

Ex-President Buhari’s Trust Foundation, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, and firms like Julius Berger are among those impacted by the revocations

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) for 762 plots in Abuja's Maitama 1 District.

The affected plots belong to prominent individuals and organizations that failed to pay the statutory fees required for the certificates.

In addition, Wike has given 614 other plot owners two weeks to settle outstanding payments or face revocation of their Rights of Occupancy (R-of-O).

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration has withdrawn the rights of occupancy for failure to comply with payment obligations,” read the notice signed by the FCT Administration (FCTA).

Details, list of notable personalities affected

Among those whose plots were revoked are:

1. Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s Trust Foundation,

2. Ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen, and

3. Current Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen.

4. Former governor Rochas Okorocha,

5. Ben Ayade

6. Seriake Dickson

7. Serving lawmakers like Enyinnaya Abaribe and Dino Melaye.

The notice also revealed that prominent companies, including Julius Berger Nigeria and Honeywell Construction Limited, lost their allocations, as reported by Premium Times.

Wike defends bold decisions

Wike defended his actions, emphasizing the need for reforms that prioritize public good.

“The rich will kick against some of our decisions, but anything that will help our people must be done,” he stated in an earlier address.

He pegged the cost of obtaining a C-of-O at N5 million, with a four-month payment deadline, and vowed to end multiple allocations of the same plots.

Legit.ng reports that this isn’t Wike’s first land revocation. In September, he annulled rights to 165 undeveloped plots, including properties belonging to Labour Party’s Peter Obi and other high-profile Nigerians.

The Minister continues to stress his commitment to ensuring compliance and fairness in the FCT land administration.

For the full list of affected individuals and entities, refer to the comments.

