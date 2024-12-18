The PDP has raised concerns over the lack of transparency in President Bola Tinubu's N47.9 trillion budget

The party, in a statement on Wednesday night, called on the National Assembly to protect Nigerians and rejig some provisions

The PDP emphasized that the budget's failure to invest in agriculture, food production, and the energy sector would hinder economic growth and worsen unemployment and inflation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the N47.9 trillion 2025 federal budget estimate presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, as "anti-people."

2025 budget: PDP urges National Assembly to rejig provisions

The opposition party noted the budget's failure to provide substantial investments in critical sectors like agriculture, food production, electricity, and SMEs, which are vital to the national economy.

The Party asserted that the 2025 budget further confirmed the insensitivity of the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration towards the plight of Nigerians.

The PDP urged the National Assembly to reject the budget and revise it to ensure better provisions for the welfare of Nigerians, especially in light of the country's economic challenges.

According to the party, if the budget is implemented as presented, it will plunge the nation deeper into the abyss of insecurity, poverty, and hopelessness.

This was made known in a statement signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, shared on its website on X on Wednesday.

The statement read thus:

"N47.9t. 2025 Budget Hopeless, Shady, Disingenuous - PDP

"…Urges National Assembly to Protect Nigerians, Rejig Provisions

"The @OfficialPDPNig describes the N47.9 trillion 2025 federal budget estimates as presented by President @officialABAT to the @nassnigeria today as anti-people, which if implemented as presented will plunge the nation deeper into the abyss of insecurity, poverty and hopelessness.

"President Tinubu dashed the hope of millions of suffering Nigerians who expected him to use the 2025 budget to make strategic provisions that will lead to the reduction in the cost of fuel, food items, electricity tariff and other essential goods and services that have direct bearing on the wellbeing of the people.

"The PDP therefore calls on the National Assembly not to pass the 2025 budget as presented but activate its legislative powers as guaranteed under Sections 80, 81 and 82 of the 1999 Constitution to rejig the budget and make provisions that are critical and pivotal to the growth of the economy and the welfare of Nigerians."

