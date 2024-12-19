NAFDAC has shut down 150 shops at Eziukwu Market in Aba, Abia State, uncovering ₦5 billion worth of fake and expired products

The operation revealed large-scale production and distribution of counterfeit goods, including beverages and revalidated food items

NAFDAC reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding public health and eradicating counterfeit products in the market

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down 150 shops at Eziukwu Market in Aba, Abia State, during a two-day operation on December 16 and 17, 2024.

This action was taken following the discovery of large-scale production and distribution of fake and expired goods, including beverages, carbonated drinks, wines, spirits, vegetable oils, and revalidated food items such as noodles, powdered milk, and yoghurt.

Discovery and Action

The destroyed items were valued at ₦5 billion. Dr. Martins Iluyomade, Director of the South-East Zone, described Eziukwu Market as a hub for counterfeit and substandard products.

He expressed dismay at the continued illegal activities despite a previous undertaking signed by market leaders in December 2023 to expose counterfeiters.

NAFDAC's Commitment to Public Health

Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC, reaffirmed the agency's zero tolerance for such practices.

She emphasized NAFDAC's unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health and working towards a permanent solution to the problem of counterfeit products in the market.

