The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara State recovered a stolen Mercedes-Benz C300, a Samsung Galaxy phone, and $7,000 in counterfeit currency

The suspect, Mohammed Dauda Ismail, confessed to obtaining the items deceitfully and was apprehended in Gusau

Commandant Sani Mustapha announced ongoing investigations and the deployment of 550 personnel to ensure a peaceful Christmas celebration in the state

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara State has successfully recovered a stolen Mercedes-Benz C300, a Samsung Galaxy phone, and counterfeit currency totaling $7,000.

These items were retrieved from Mohammed Dauda Ismail, an indigene of Kano State.

Suspect apprehended in Zamfara with stolen luxury car and counterfeit currency. Photo credit: NSCDCOfficial/X

Source: Twitter

Details of the Incident

Commandant Sani Mustapha, head of the NSCDC Zamfara State Command, disclosed the recovery during a briefing at the Command Headquarters in Gusau.

The theft, reported by 33-year-old Alkasim Kabir on December 12, 2024, involved his Mercedes-Benz C300 with registration number DAL 68 HK Kano, a Samsung Galaxy phone, and an iPhone 12

Recovery and Arrest

Tracking efforts initially revealed several locations the suspect transited through before the tracker was removed.

The suspects traveled via the Dayi-Malumfashi-Funtua route towards Zamfara State from Kano State.

The authorities, utilizing social media advertisements and intelligence reports, identified and apprehended the suspect in Gusau on December 15, 2024.

Commandant Mustapha explained that Dauda confessed to deceitfully obtaining the items, claiming he left the owner’s residence under the pretense of refilling gas but absconded instead.

Investigations confirmed that the stolen iPhone 12 is in Lokoja, Kogi State, and efforts are underway to retrieve it as the buyer agreed to return it to the rightful owner.

Ongoing Investigations

Commandant Mustapha emphasized that investigations are ongoing, and the suspect will be arraigned upon completion.

He assured the press and the public of continuous updates on the case.

"The suspect shall be arraigned before a competent court of law upon completion, and we shall keep the press and the general public abreast of further developments in due course," he stated.

In an interview, the suspect, Mohammed Dauda, admitted attempting to sell the stolen items but failed due to a lack of car particulars.

Security Measures for Christmas

In preparation for the upcoming Christmas celebrations, the NSCDC has deployed 550 personnel to maintain peace and order across Zamfara’s 14 Local Government Areas and worship centers.

Commandant Mustapha affirmed that these personnel would be strategically located to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

7 Missing as Boko Haram Attacks NSCDC Convoy

Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that No fewer than seven officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been declared missing after they were ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists.

The armed bandits ambushed the NSCDC officers shortly after conducting a patrol of the national grid installation in the Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng