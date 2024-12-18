Quilox Club and NAFDAC have launched a campaign against the sale of fake drinks in nightclubs

The two organisations have urged club owners to adopt authentic drink distribution practices for the safety of their customers

NAFDAC commended Quilox for its compliance with regulations and stresses the importance of collective efforts

Quilox Club, in partnership with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has launched a campaign aimed at combating the circulation of fake drinks in nightclubs.

The announcement was made during a press conference held in Lagos on Tuesday, December 17.

L-R: Akinlabi Peller, COO of Quilox, Acting Director of NAFDAC's Water and Drinks Division and Shola Farinloye, MD of Quilox; Olakunle Ojo speak to journalists about the campaign against fake drinks.

The campaign is one of the activities to mark Quilox Club's 11th anniversary, and it is expected to raise awareness and promote the importance of selling safe and regulated products in the entertainment industry.

Quilox Club, partners NAFDAC

Akinlabi Peller, chief operating officer of Quilox Club, said the club is committed to promoting the distribution of authentic drinks registered with NAFDAC.

He stated that Quilox's authenticity is a top priority and that it has consistently sourced its drinks directly from manufacturers or approved suppliers over the past 11 years.

Peller added that to ensure authenticity, unique serial numbers were placed on each bottle.

His words:

“We have always upheld the distribution of genuine, NAFDAC-approved drinks in our establishment, and we are calling on other club owners to adopt similar practices.

"By working together with NAFDAC, we can clamp down on the circulation of fake drinks and protect public health.”

Peller also revealed that as part of Quilox's anniversary, there will be a 36-hour non-stop party beginning on December 22.

NAFDAC on fake drinks

Shaba Mohammed, Director of Investigation and Enforcement at NAFDAC’s Lagos Directorate, reiterated that all drinks sold in Nigeria must be registered with NAFDAC before being introduced into the market.

He revealed that NAFDAC recently sealed over ten outlets in December for selling fake drinks.

Mohammed commended Quilox for its long-standing adherence to the agency's guidelines.

“NAFDAC is very impressed with Quilox. Several times we have made unschedled visit and leave satisfied.

"As you know, NAFDAC has zero tolerance for unregistered and counterfeit products."

Mohammed was represented by Kunle Ojo, Assistant Director of the Water and Drink Division at NAFDAC added:

“We cannot do it alone; it requires a collective effort, and we appreciate Quilox for being a key partner in this fight against counterfeit drinks.”

Also speaking, Olushola Farinloye, Managing Director of Quilox, added that the club always ensures its drinks are sourced directly from the production companies, reinforcing their commitment to serving only authentic products.

