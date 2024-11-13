NAFDAC raided an unregistered herbal factory in Mararaba on November 13, sealing the facility for producing potentially hazardous products

The herbalist, claiming his products were safe, admitted to using fake NAFDAC labels from Onitsha

In a related crackdown, NAFDAC seized over 20 million Naira worth of fake drugs, including Tramadol, from Wuse Market in Abuja

Mararaba, Nasarawa state - In a decisive raid on Wednesday, November 13, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) dismantled an illegal herbal medicine factory in Mararaba.

Acting on a tip-off, the agency discovered the operation of an unregistered herbal medicine facility producing potentially hazardous concoctions that could lead to severe health risks.

A statement shared via NAFDAC official X page, disclosed that the factory, tucked within Amina Plaza, was sealed, and the suspects were apprehended.

According to NAFDAC officials, the unlicensed factory had been producing herbal mixtures without necessary approval, exposing unsuspecting consumers to serious health issues.

"These mixtures are unregulated and untested, which means they can contain toxic substances.

"We've seen cases where such products have caused liver cirrhosis, kidney failure, and other long-term health complications," NAFDAC said.

NAFDAC noted that products from this facility had no registered NAFDAC number, raising alarm over the safety of other herbal products in circulation without formal oversight.

Herbalist claims products are authentic

The alleged herbalist at the centre of the operation defended his products, claiming they were sourced from Ogun State and had been used for over six months without reported harm.

“People come from far and wide to buy my medicine. It works, and no one has complained of any side effects," he insisted.

Yet under closer questioning, he admitted to acquiring fake NAFDAC labels from Onitsha markets, though he denied applying these numbers himself.

NAFDAC has taken custody of all seized products from the site and stated that the suspects will face prosecution once the investigation concludes.

NAFDAC crackdown fake drug sellers in Abuja

In a related operation, NAFDAC also targeted Wuse Market in Abuja, where it seized counterfeit and substandard drugs worth over 20 million Naira.

Among the confiscated items were Tramadol, various synthetic aphrodisiacs, and other high-risk medications.

