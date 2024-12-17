Aisha Garba has been appointed as the new Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education (UBEC)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the appointment of Garba as UBEC boss on Tuesday, December 17

Tinubu expects Garba to drive the "renewed hope and vision of providing and supporting quality education and ensuring that Nigerian children become globally competitive"

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Aisha Garba as the Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education (UBEC).

Garba is an international development specialist and a Senior Education Specialist with the World Bank.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Garba bagged her Bachelor of Arts combined degree in English and Computer Studies in 2000 from the Petra American University in Jordan and Master's in International Development at the University of Birmingham in the UK in 2007.

According to the statement, Garba has over twenty-four years of experience driving impactful programmes in education for human and economic development, working in Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Kenya, the USA, and the United Kingdom.

The newly appointed UBEC boss had previously worked on the team that met the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) targets in Nigeria and consulted for the World Bank, Department for International Development, BOND-UK, Regent Foundation, and Muslim Aid Organization.

"The President expects the new Executive Secretary of UBEC to drive the renewed hope and vision of providing and supporting quality education and ensuring that Nigerian children become globally competitive."

