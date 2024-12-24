Uchenna Nwaudo lost his wife in a stampede at a charity event in Okija, Anambra state, despite having warned her to stay home due to their sick child

The police confirmed that 22 people died in the Okija Christmas rice stampede which happened on Saturday, December 21

Nwaudo, who had urged his wife not to attend the event, arrived at the scene only to find her lifeless body with their baby still strapped to her back amidst the chaos, spoke with the press

The husband of one of the victims of the stampede that occurred at Okija, in Anambra state on Saturday, December 21, identified as Uchenna Nwaudo, has lamented the loss of his wife in the tragic incident.

In an interview with The Punch, he explained how he had warned her not to attend the programme, but she ignored his advice.

The police in Anambra disclosed that 22 people were killed during a stampede in Okija, Ihiala local government area (LGA) of the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday morning, December 22, obtained by Legit.ng.

The stampede occurred at the gate of a charity event at the Obijackson Centre in Amanranta area of the community.

Husband laments loss of wife

Speaking on Sunday, Nwaudo lamented the loss of his wife in the incident.

He said:

“I am from Umuohi village in Okija. On the fateful day, I had warned my wife not to go to the rice-sharing venue because of our little baby who was not feeling fine. I asked my wife not to attend the event to look after the boy.

“But when I got there, to my surprise, I met her lifeless body and my baby still strapped on her back while everywhere was rowdy and everybody scampering to safety. I looked and observed that the baby was still alive. What I did was remove the baby from her back and leave the scene.”

“Even my mobile phone and her handbag were nowhere to be found,” he added.

Anambra man shares cause of tragic stampede

Speaking further, the man attributed the tragic stampede to poor crowd control and impatience.

The tragic incident resulted in 22 fatalities, who are manly elderly individuals and children.

