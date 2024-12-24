Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Oluwatobi Fatoki, a legal practitioner, has condemned the parents allegedly involved in throwing children over the fence to collect rice palliatives as witnessed in the recent fatal stampede in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Fatoki, a former spokesperson of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan branch, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, December 24, that such parents were culpable.

After the Ibadan funfair tragedy, Barrister Oluwatobi Fatoki condemned parents for aiding children over the school fence. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Ibadan stampede: 'Some parents failed' - Lawyer

The Nation also noted Barrister Fatoki's stance and call for the arrest of some parents.

Legit.ng recalls 35 children died on Wednesday, December 18, in a funfair stampede at Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan.

Fatoki emphasised that the act of throwing or aiding children over the fence — as allegedly witnessed in Ibadan — was outrightly illegal.

He said:

“Such a parent should be held culpable for the death of any child who dies in the process; the paramount interest of a child should be the major concern of any parent.

“Parents and guardians should live up to the responsibility to protect their wards."

Furthermore, the legal practitioner urged governments at all levels to put in place strict policies and protocols that must be adhered to by organisers of such programmes.

Fatoki said:

“These policies must be strictly followed before any mass gathering occurs in their states.

“Facilities such as numbers of uniformed officers/securities, first aid and medical emergency personnel, arrangement and mode of distribution should all be considered. This will support the masses in following directions and orders."

Additionally, he explained that it was time for community orientation on how the masses must act during massive distribution or empowerment programmes.

“Community leaders and school authorities can be used to help with this awareness.

“We all have to be involved to ensure the safety, protection and security of our people and community."

Ibadan stampede: Court remands Ooni’s ex-queen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, and Oriyomi Hamzat, the owner of Agidigbo FM, was remanded at the Agodi Correctional Facility in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The magistrate court also sent the principal of Bashorun Islamic High School, Fasasi Abdulahi to prison.

