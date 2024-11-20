APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has affirmed that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s victory in the recently-held Ondo state governorship election was achieved without interference from the presidency or any external forces

Legit.ng recalls that the poll took place on Saturday, November 16, with APC's Governor Aiyedatiwa winning with a margin of over 200,000 votes

On Wednesday, November 20, Ganduje received a delegation of the party leadership at the national secretariat in Abuja shortly after INEC presented Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Adelami Olaide, with their certificates of return

Akure, Ondo state - Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has rejected allegations in some quarters that the outcome of the Ondo 2024 governorship election which returned the party’s candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was influenced by President Bola Tinubu.

As reported by The Punch, Ganduje spoke on Wednesday, November 20, when he received Aiyedatiwa at the APC national secretariat. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented certificates of return to Aiyedatiwa and the deputy governor-elect, Olayide Adelami earlier in the day.

Ganduje explained that the people of Ondo state voted en masse for the governor across the 18 local government areas (LGAs).

According to Ganduje, Aiyedatiwa’s victory would not have been made possible but for the eventual unity of purpose and harmonious relationship among all the party chieftains in the state and the grassroots.

The APC helmsman stated that the victory recorded by the party in 202 out of 203 wards is testament to the level of acceptability of the APC in Ondo state.

He said:

“There was no subterranean support from any quarters. No external influence from the government, the presidency or any other external forces. The election is not the efforts of the elite alone. It is not the efforts of the middle class alone, it is the efforts of also the grassroots alone.

Ganduje mentions 2 states APC is targeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ganduje said the ruling party will try its best to capture all southwest states.

The former governor of Kano state disclosed that his party will try to win Osun state in 2026, and Oyo in 2027.

