6 Hospitalized as Thugs Launch Attack Against PDP Members in Ondo, Details Emerge
- Six PDP members in Ondo State are in medical care following a violent assault by suspected thugs in Idanre
- Spokesperson Kennedy Peretei confirmed the attack and called for immediate steps to protect party members
- Ondo State Police have launched an investigation, promising accountability and peace as elections approach
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
At least six members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State are currently receiving medical treatment after being attacked by suspected armed thugs in the Idanre Local Government Area.
The attack took place on Wednesday, November 14, during a political gathering in Ondo state.
Kennedy Peretei, the spokesperson for the PDP in Ondo State, confirmed the violent assault with journalists.
Peretei expressed concern over the attack, which he said targeted the party's members during a meeting in the historic town of Idanre, as reported by Daily Trust.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
“Yes, some thugs attacked our members at Idanre. Some of them are now hospitalised,” Peretei stated.
While he refrained from giving specific details about the assault, the spokesperson expressed outrage over the incident, calling for swift action from authorities.
Police launch investigation into the attack
The Ondo State Police Command has responded swiftly to the violence, launching a full-scale investigation.
Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the command's spokesperson, confirmed that the police were taking the matter seriously, given the violent nature of the attack.
“The case, which involves violence and attempted murder, is currently under investigation.
"We are committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable and that peace is restored in the area, particularly at this critical juncture in the state’s history,” Odunlami-Omisanya said.
In addition to the investigation, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Oladipo Abayomi, has convened a peace meeting with leaders of the two major political parties in the state to discuss measures to avoid further violence.
In her statement, Odunlami-Omisanya also reiterated a strong warning from the Commissioner of Police, saying:
“We will ensure a peaceful election. No one will be allowed to disrupt the peace before, during, or after the election,” she added.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944