At least six members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State are currently receiving medical treatment after being attacked by suspected armed thugs in the Idanre Local Government Area.

The attack took place on Wednesday, November 14, during a political gathering in Ondo state.

Kennedy Peretei, the spokesperson for the PDP in Ondo State, confirmed the violent assault with journalists.

Peretei expressed concern over the attack, which he said targeted the party's members during a meeting in the historic town of Idanre, as reported by Daily Trust.

“Yes, some thugs attacked our members at Idanre. Some of them are now hospitalised,” Peretei stated.

While he refrained from giving specific details about the assault, the spokesperson expressed outrage over the incident, calling for swift action from authorities.

Police launch investigation into the attack

The Ondo State Police Command has responded swiftly to the violence, launching a full-scale investigation.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the command's spokesperson, confirmed that the police were taking the matter seriously, given the violent nature of the attack.

“The case, which involves violence and attempted murder, is currently under investigation.

"We are committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable and that peace is restored in the area, particularly at this critical juncture in the state’s history,” Odunlami-Omisanya said.

In addition to the investigation, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Oladipo Abayomi, has convened a peace meeting with leaders of the two major political parties in the state to discuss measures to avoid further violence.

In her statement, Odunlami-Omisanya also reiterated a strong warning from the Commissioner of Police, saying:

“We will ensure a peaceful election. No one will be allowed to disrupt the peace before, during, or after the election,” she added.

