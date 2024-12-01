The 2024 Ondo state governorship election has highlighted the lack of female representation in Nigerian politics, with no women running as flagbearers

Despite a court ruling in 2022 mandating 35% of public sector appointments to go to women, the reality remains bleak for female political participation

Political analysts attribute the absence of female candidates to systemic barriers, societal norms, and the lack of political will among parties to prioritise gender mainstreaming

Akure, Ondo state - The 2024 Ondo state governorship election has sparked critical discourse on gender representation in Nigerian politics, with no female candidates as flagbearers in the contest.

Despite continuous advocacies on the 35% affirmative action for women, the reality remains grim for female political participation.

A woman votes during the 2024 Governorship election for Ondo State in Obenla, Ilaje, Local Government Area, Ondo State, Nigeria, on November 16, 2024. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi

Source: Getty Images

This glaring omission raises questions about systemic barriers and the role of women in addressing gender inequities within the political space.

Court's ruling on 35% affirmative action

With no political party acknowledging the importance of women in the Ondo state gubernatorial election, it further dents Nigeria’s will to give room for the 35% affirmative action order issued by the Federal High Court on April 6, 2022.

It’s been well over two years since nine civil society organisations, led by the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), secured victory in a legal battle that mandated the federal government enforce the National Gender Policy by allotting 35 per cent of appointments in the public sector to women.

After a stern legal battle faulting the federal government’s bias against the inclusivity of women in appointive and elective positions, the federal high court in Abuja ruled that:

“Dismantling barriers to women’s participation in public spheres has been achieved through progressive interpretation of municipal laws and international obligations and treaties.

“Formulating Policies based on s*ex, stereotyping, and feudal and patriarchal traditions will no longer be tolerated due to the supremacy of constitutional values.”

Nigerian lawyer speaks

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, NBA National Security Agencies Relations Committee member, assessed the issue.

In his words:

“The highest enemy of a woman in governance or government is a woman, not even the male folks. The women are usually the people who sing for the men at every political rally. But let one woman come out now; they will tag her as the chairman’s girlfriend or accuse her of sleeping around.”

Hassan highlighted societal and internal challenges women face, including stigma, low self-esteem, and lack of solidarity.

He called for robust movements to protect women in politics and suggested that organisations like the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) must intensify their advocacy.

“Any woman who expresses interest should be of interest to every other woman. Until women love themselves and realise their power, even a 100% affirmative action will yield little,” he stressed.

Rights activist blames political parties

Civil rights activist Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, pointed to the lack of political will among parties.

He remarked:

“Political parties in Nigeria are not interested in gender mainstreaming. They are merchants of political power capture, not vehicles for equitable representation. Affirmative action is meant to address long-standing marginalisation, but the parties do not care about such principles.”

Rafsanjani attributed the absence of female candidates to the parties’ failure to mobilise on critical issues.

He noted that campaigns often lack substantive discussions, mirroring what he described as the accountability void in Nigeria's broader political landscape.

“If you look at the campaigns, none of them are issue-based. This is something they are learning from the president, who did not debate or commit to anything,” he added.

The systemic neglect of gender equity is a recurring theme in Nigerian politics. While women make up nearly half of the population, their representation in political offices remains dismal. Critics argue that this failure undermines democracy and stunts social progress.

Beyond the blame: Paths forward for women in politics

Both commentators agree that structural reforms and cultural shifts are essential to fostering gender inclusion.

Hassan emphasised the need for women to build collective strength and challenge societal norms that hinder their advancement. On the other hand, Rafsanjani called for establishing accountable political systems that prioritise inclusivity.

The lack of female candidacy in the Ondo election is not merely an oversight; it reflects deeper societal and institutional failings.

For Nigeria to truly embrace democracy, it must bridge the gender gap and create a political environment where women can thrive without prejudice.

As Hassan aptly put it, “Until women take proper orientation and stand together, the dream of gender parity in Nigerian politics will remain distant.”

With the election over, the absence of female candidates serves as a stark reminder of the work still needed to achieve gender equity.

It is a call to action for policymakers, advocacy groups, and citizens alike to prioritise the inclusion of women in governance—not just in Ondo State but across the nation.

