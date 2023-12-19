Nigeria is faced with a wave of different but overlapping security crises - from kidnapping to extremist insurgencies

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has vowed to end insecurity by 2024.

The government noted that it recognised security challenges confronting the nation.

We'll end insecurity - APC govt

The minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa, published on Tuesday, December 19.

Matawalle expressed optimism that actions taken by the Bola Tinubu-led administration to prevent insecurity would aid in solving the attacks by gunmen.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said:

“If God willing, from now until 2024, all other security problems will be surmounted."

Furthermore, the former Zamfara governor stressed that state governors faced with insecurity dilemmas are working with the federal government to overcome the challenge.

FG speaks on those behind insecurity

