Borno: Tragedy Averted as Deputy Governor Escapes Plane Mishap
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, public affairs and governance.
Maiduguri, Borno state - An Abuja-bound Max Air flight made an emergency landing on Wednesday, December 4, after one of its engines caught fire.
Usman Kadafur, deputy governor of Borno state, was among the over 100 passengers.
The incident occurred barely 10 minutes after the flight departed the Maiduguri airport in Borno state.
As reported by The Cable, one of the aircraft’s engines developed a fault after a bird strike.
Vanguard newspaper also noted the development.
The pilot diverted the aircraft back to the Maiduguri airport.
Source: Legit.ng
