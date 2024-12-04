Mrs Veronica Kidafa Mbaya, a farmer from Borno state has been crowned the winner of the EveryHomeAGarden competition championed by First Lady Oluemi Tinubu

Mbaya received a grand prize of N25 million and an additional N5 million from the National Agricultural Development Fund

In a statement by Busola Kukoyi, SSA media to the First Lady, Remi Tinubu praised the women who participated in the competition and announced the prize money of other participants

State House, Abuja - Mrs Veronica Kidafa Mbaya from Borno state has won the Renewed Hope Initiative’s #EveryHomeAGarden competition.

#EveryHomeAGarden: Mbaya secures N25m prize money

She will receive a grand prize of N25 million, following an additional N5 million announced by the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADFUND).

This was made known in a statement by Busola Kukoyi, SSA media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, the national chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), announced the winner on Wednesday, December 4.

Tinubu's wife commended the women who participated in the competition for their dedication to growing healthy food for their families and communities.

Speaking at the award event held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, Remi Tinubu encouraged women across Nigeria to embrace home gardening, emphasizing its role in fostering food security and community well-being.

“After careful deliberations, with gratitude to God, I am happy to announce that the winner of the Renewed Hope Initiative “#EveryHomeAGarden” Competition is Mrs. Veronica Kidafa Mbaya from Borno State. Congratulations to our winner”, First Lady Tinubu said.

The First Lady added that the other 19 contestants will each receive N2.5 million, including contributions from NADFUND, state first ladies, and the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) while state-level participants will receive N1 million each for their entries, showcasing the broad engagement and impact of the initiative.

The First Lady expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and NADFUND for their support.

FG to institutionalize initiative

The Ministry has, however, decided to adopt the #EveryHomeAGarden program for nationwide implementation, reflecting its success.

The competition, launched on October 25, 2023, aimed to promote home gardening as part of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s food security drive.

