Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa state, has announced the approval of the N80,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

The governor announced the development in a tweet on Sunday, October 26, joining the likes of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Umar Bago of Niger and Peter Mbah of Enugu, who had earlier declared the same amount as minimum wage for workers in their states.

Governor Diri announced an N80k minimum wage for Bayelsa workers Photo Credit: @govdouyediri

Source: Twitter

President Bola Tinubu, who was leading the negotiation of the new minimum wage with organised labour and the private sector, agreed that it would be pegged to N70,000, giving room for state governors and the private sector to pay higher but not lower.

While some governors have announced the payment of over N70,000 as minimum wage, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Siminalayi Fubara of Lagos and Rivers have announced N85,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in their states.

However, the Bayelsa governor joined his colleagues who announced up to N80,000 and above on Sunday, saying the workers deserve such an amount considering the country's current economic situation.

Governor Diri further disclosed that the new minimum wage take effect from November 2024.

His tweet reads:

"I have just announced the sum of N80,000.00 as the new minimum wage for Bayelsa State workers. It’s deserving when we look at the current economic realities!

"The new wage takes effect from November 1, 2024. Thanks for the patience."

See the governor's tweet here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng